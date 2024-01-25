Uniform announces CMS capabilities for Visual Workspace

Uniform announced the addition of new CMS capabilities to its Uniform Visual Workspace, to expand the basic concept of a CMS from a single-source content repository to unified, multi-source one. This enables brands to leverage content from any source without writing any integration logic, setting up unreliable data synchronization processes, or moving content into yet another repository. In the Visual Workspace, mapping fields from different content sources is done without developer involvement. Localization, versioning and asset management are now part of the Visual Workspace.

For brands who already have one or more CMSs in place, this creates an opportunity to work with a single content model that spans those systems, along with any other content sources they use – be they legacy, monolithic, composable, or bespoke. With generative AI integrated throughout the Visual Workspace, new content can be created almost instantly. Uniform provides guardrails that ensure generative AI is creating accurate, on-brand content, using the language models you choose.

https://www.uniform.dev