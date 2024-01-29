Quark announces QPP NextGen v3.3

Quark Software, a global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the newest release of Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, its cloud-based content automation platform that simplifies the complexities associated with the entire enterprise content lifecycle management process, from creation to consumption, in a fully integrated CCMS.

QPP NextGen v3.3 includes new content workflow visualization capabilities that help content teams understand the impact of change across content workflows. Additionally, newly available self-service Microsoft Excel data integration options for content authors reduces IT dependency and helps eliminate errors when creating data-rich documentation.

With QPP NextGen v3.3, Quark has infused more features within Quarky AI – the company’s enterprise AI copilot that works with customer’s own AI services and LLMs. It delivers real-time visibility to address inefficiencies, ensure compliance when working with sensitive information, and offers fast access to Microsoft Excel data for content authors to analyze and organize large amounts of componentized, reusable content quickly and efficiently.

New features and benefits available in the latest v3.3 release of QPP NextGen include:

Visualization Workflows

Access to Microsoft Excel Data

Improved Security Posture

Improved Search and Discovery of Content

Prioritize Content Attributes

https://www.quark.com/whats-new-quark-publishing-platform