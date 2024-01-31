This week we feature articles from Matt Murphy, Tim Tully, Grace Ge, Derek Xiao & Katie Keller, and Gary Marcus.
Additional reading comes from Dharmesh Shah, Paul Cheesbrough & Melody Hildebrandt, Casey Newton, and Chris Ashby.
News comes from Uniform, ActionIQ, Pega, MadCap Software & Xyleme.
Opinion / Analysis
The modern AI stack: Design principles for the future of enterprise AI architectures
The AI technology ecosystem is difficult to keep up with, even for those whose full-time day job is doing just that, and especially for those tasked with recommending or applying it to enterprise software architectures and applications. Matt Murphy, Tim Tully, Grace Ge, Derek Xiao, and Katie Keller from Menlo Ventures bring you up-to-date. (10 min)
https://menlovc.com/perspective/the-modern-ai-stack-design-principles-for-the-future-of-enterprise-ai-architectures/
No, multimodal ChatGPT is not going to “trivially” solve Generative AI’s copyright problems
Gary Marcus takes issue with the AI Snake Oil guys over their claim (we pointed to it in last week’s issue) that “Output similarity is a distraction”. Both articles are worth a read. (6 min)
https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/no-multimodal-chatgpt-is-not-going
More Reading
- Delivers… A mere mortal’s visual guide to AI vector embeddings via Dharmesh Shah
- Fox blockchain-based protocol for content verification and traceability… The future of verified content via Tech Insiders
- His platform search continues… Why Platformer is leaving Substack via Platformer
- Ahhyupp, as we hear around the office… Why voice input is flawed as a primary interface input mode via UX Collective
Content technology news
Uniform announces CMS capabilities for Visual Workspace
The new CMS and AI capabilities is meant to streamline the process of building digital experiences, using content from multiple sources.
https://www.uniform.dev
ActionIQ announces CXAI to integrate GenAI data & GenAI content
Built for customer experience (CX), marketing, & data teams, and includes Typeface, a GenAI AI platform for enterprise content creation.
https://www.actioniq.com/newsroom/actioniq-announces-cx-ai-genai/
Pega introduces Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy
GenAI Knowledge Buddy synthesizes knowledge scattered across content libraries to quickly get answers to employee and customer inquiries.
https://www.pega.com/products/genai-knowledge-buddy
MadCap Software acquires Xyleme to expand suite of intelligent content management products
Organizations will have a single source of enterprise-class solutions for their content needs, from documentation to onboarding customers and their workforce.
https://www.madcapsoftware.com/press-release/madcap-software-acquires-xyleme/ ■ https://xyleme.com
