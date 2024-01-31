Gilbane Advisor 1-31-24 — Modern AI stacks, output similarity fix?

The modern AI stack: Design principles for the future of enterprise AI architectures

The AI technology ecosystem is difficult to keep up with, even for those whose full-time day job is doing just that, and especially for those tasked with recommending or applying it to enterprise software architectures and applications. Matt Murphy, Tim Tully, Grace Ge, Derek Xiao, and Katie Keller from Menlo Ventures bring you up-to-date. (10 min)

https://menlovc.com/perspective/the-modern-ai-stack-design-principles-for-the-future-of-enterprise-ai-architectures/

No, multimodal ChatGPT is not going to “trivially” solve Generative AI’s copyright problems

Gary Marcus takes issue with the AI Snake Oil guys over their claim (we pointed to it in last week’s issue) that “Output similarity is a distraction”. Both articles are worth a read. (6 min)

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/no-multimodal-chatgpt-is-not-going

Uniform announces CMS capabilities for Visual Workspace

The new CMS and AI capabilities is meant to streamline the process of building digital experiences, using content from multiple sources.

https://www.uniform.dev

ActionIQ announces CXAI to integrate GenAI data & GenAI content

Built for customer experience (CX), marketing, & data teams, and includes Typeface, a GenAI AI platform for enterprise content creation.

https://www.actioniq.com/newsroom/actioniq-announces-cx-ai-genai/

Pega introduces Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy

GenAI Knowledge Buddy synthesizes knowledge scattered across content libraries to quickly get answers to employee and customer inquiries.

https://www.pega.com/products/genai-knowledge-buddy

MadCap Software acquires Xyleme to expand suite of intelligent content management products

Organizations will have a single source of enterprise-class solutions for their content needs, from documentation to onboarding customers and their workforce.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com/press-release/madcap-software-acquires-xyleme/ ■ https://xyleme.com

