Pega introduces Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy

Pegasystems Inc., announced Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy, a generative AI assistant to enable customers and employees to get specific answers synthesized by generative AI from content scattered across knowledge bases.

With Knowledge Buddy, customers and employees can ask questions through conversational interfaces and get specific, accurate, audited, and concise responses – with transparent attribution to source content. Users can also ask Knowledge Buddy to generate new content, such as emails or documents, based on their existing libraries. Additionally, security features give organizations control over user access rights as well as transparency to understand how and from where the technology pulls information. Content authors will be able to add, update, or delete knowledge, with all actions managed and audited by Pega’s workflow automation.

Organizations will be able to configure unique Buddies for different use cases – such as answering marketing, operations, sales, or service questions – and quickly integrate them into any internal system or digital channel.

Pega Knowledge Buddy also connects to knowledge libraries within Pega Knowledge Management, which allows organizations to build, manage, and optimize content by assisting content authors and managers during the curation process and enables content versioning and lifecycle management.

https://www.pega.com/products/genai-knowledge-buddy