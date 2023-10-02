WordLift introduces Content Generation Tool

WordLift announced a WordLift Content Generation Tool, technology for content generation that seamlessly integrates the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) and incorporates a compound network of Knowledge Graphs (KG).

At the heart of WordLift is the Knowledge Graph. It’s a dynamic, interconnected web of information. It’s mapping every piece of information, fact, and relationship. It creates a rich tapestry that breathes life into your content. It isn’t only data; it’s a living, evolving entity that understands context, relationships, and nuances. By leveraging these graphs built using WordLift, we guide the LLMs, ensuring they remain on the right path, enriching content with depth and relevance, enabling a more reliable and accurate way of exploiting LLMs.

Key features and technologies:

Structured Data Integration , making content more readable and recognizable for search engines like Google.

, making content more readable and recognizable for search engines like Google. Knowledge Graph Creation , with the help of AI, allows search engines to comprehend the structure of your content.

, with the help of AI, allows search engines to comprehend the structure of your content. Content Recommendation System can suggest products to users and integrate clickable cards, widgets, and shopping cart banners.

can suggest products to users and integrate clickable cards, widgets, and shopping cart banners. Generative AI-powered content creation to scale content production through AI within the company’s guidelines and TOV.

to scale content production through AI within the company’s guidelines and TOV. Integration with Data Studio facilitates the creation of shareable, comprehensive reports.

https://wordlift.io