Brightspot launches its next generation CMS solution

Brightspot, a provider of content management solutions, announced a new version of its flagship product: Brightspot CMS version 4.7. New capabilities include:

Brightspot’s flexible Design System comes with hundreds of pre-built templates, styles, behaviors and interactions for Brightspot users to get started with. They can also choose to modify, extend or customize these pre-built assets with or without code, so your digital experiences fit your brand and can be easily changed over time.

The integration with OpenAI provides suggestions for headlines and full body text for articles and blog posts to make content creation easier, while enhanced search features allow users to make changes to content directly from the search view. With personalized content monitoring to stay updated on changes to specific content pieces and use in-platform production guides for step-by-step guidance on modules so you can navigate the CMS confidently.

Integrations with Shopify, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, and SharePoint enable you to transform externally-created content into Brightspot CMS content types. AI-driven auto tagging and taxonomy capabilities reduce the manual burden of content categorization.

Brightspot CMS 4.7 introduces alerts that promptly notify of broken links, missing metadata, content inconsistencies and more, helping you proactively tackle potential issues.

https://www.brightspot.com/brightspot-cms/brightspot-4-7