This week we feature a paper by Fabrizio Dell’Acqua, Edward McFowland, Ethan Mollick, Hila Lifshitz-Assaf, Katherine C. Kellogg, Saran Rajendran, Lisa Krayer, François Candelon, & Karim R. Lakhani, and an article by Sixing Huang.
Additional reading comes from Doug Shapiro, Cassie Kozyrkov, Fabrice Canel, and Andrej Karpathy.
News comes from Acquia, Expert[.]ai, MongoDB, and Atlan
Opinion / Analysis
Navigating the jagged technological frontier: field experimental evidence of the effects of AI on knowledge worker productivity and quality
There is lots of speculation and anecdotal evidence on the efficacy of generative AI. This working paper from HBS, with Wharton, Sloan, and BCG focuses on a “highly skilled knowledge workers” — in this case 758 Boston Consulting Group strategy consultants. Well worth the read. The link below is to the abstract, which has some top line findings, along with a link to the full paper.
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4573321
The same, or not the same — that is the problem of entity resolution
To the uninitiated, entity resolution can sound straightforward, but alas, it is usually devilishly complex. Sixing Huang describes some challenges with examples in biomedical and customer data, and provides the methods he uses to deal with them. His approach will be helpful for other applications. (9 min)
https://medium.com/codex/the-same-or-not-the-same-that-is-the-problem-of-entity-resolution-32d2b8d6dd34
More Reading
- Not just for media… Power laws in culture – why hits will persist in an infinite content world via Doug Shapiro
- Good advice to minimize… Why data will disappoint you via Towards Data Science
- Useful… New options for webmasters to control usage of their content in Bing Chat via Microsoft Bing Blog
- Short, but lots to think about… a more complete picture is emerging of LLMs not as a chatbot, but the kernel process of a new Operating System via X/Twitter
Content technology news
Acquia launches Acquia Exchange Integration Hub for Open DXP
One-stop source for martech and developer tools that extend Acquia’s open and composable digital experience platform (DXP).
https://www.acquia.com/integrations
Expert[.]ai launches Enterprise Language Model for Insurance (ELMI)
ELMI offers insurers a flexible language model built specifically to accelerate core processes from underwriting to claims.
https://www.expert.ai/expert-ai-launches-enterprise-language-model-for-insurance-elmi/
MongoDB announces new Atlas Vector Search capabilities
Integration with Confluent Cloud and MongoDB Atlas Vector Search allows developers access to real-time data streams from a variety of sources.
https://www.mongodb.com/press/new-mongodb-atlas-vector-search-capabilities-help-developers-build-and-scale-ai-applications
Atlan launches Tag Management, enabling bi-directional tag sync
Data teams can use Atlan as the control plane so data assets tagged in Atlan are tagged and protected across everywhere in the data ecosystem.
https://atlan.com
