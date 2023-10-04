Gilbane Advisor 10-4-23 — GenAI and knowledge workers, entity resolution

This week we feature a paper by Fabrizio Dell’Acqua, Edward McFowland, Ethan Mollick, Hila Lifshitz-Assaf, Katherine C. Kellogg, Saran Rajendran, Lisa Krayer, François Candelon, & Karim R. Lakhani, and an article by Sixing Huang.

Additional reading comes from Doug Shapiro, Cassie Kozyrkov, Fabrice Canel, and Andrej Karpathy.

News comes from Acquia, Expert[.]ai, MongoDB, and Atlan

Navigating the jagged technological frontier: field experimental evidence of the effects of AI on knowledge worker productivity and quality

There is lots of speculation and anecdotal evidence on the efficacy of generative AI. This working paper from HBS, with Wharton, Sloan, and BCG focuses on a “highly skilled knowledge workers” — in this case 758 Boston Consulting Group strategy consultants. Well worth the read. The link below is to the abstract, which has some top line findings, along with a link to the full paper.

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4573321

The same, or not the same — that is the problem of entity resolution

To the uninitiated, entity resolution can sound straightforward, but alas, it is usually devilishly complex. Sixing Huang describes some challenges with examples in biomedical and customer data, and provides the methods he uses to deal with them. His approach will be helpful for other applications. (9 min)

https://medium.com/codex/the-same-or-not-the-same-that-is-the-problem-of-entity-resolution-32d2b8d6dd34

Acquia launches Acquia Exchange Integration Hub for Open DXP

One-stop source for martech and developer tools that extend Acquia’s open and composable digital experience platform (DXP).

https://www.acquia.com/integrations

Expert[.]ai launches Enterprise Language Model for Insurance (ELMI)

ELMI offers insurers a flexible language model built specifically to accelerate core processes from underwriting to claims.

https://www.expert.ai/expert-ai-launches-enterprise-language-model-for-insurance-elmi/

MongoDB announces new Atlas Vector Search capabilities

Integration with Confluent Cloud and MongoDB Atlas Vector Search allows developers access to real-time data streams from a variety of sources.

https://www.mongodb.com/press/new-mongodb-atlas-vector-search-capabilities-help-developers-build-and-scale-ai-applications

Atlan launches Tag Management, enabling bi-directional tag sync

Data teams can use Atlan as the control plane so data assets tagged in Atlan are tagged and protected across everywhere in the data ecosystem.

https://atlan.com

