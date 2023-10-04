Contentful announces new products and capabilities

Contentful, a composable content platform, has incorporated a variety of generative AI-driven capabilities into the Contentful product and ecosystem and is introducing a number of capabilities that support better ways for digital teams to work together to harness the business value of content. Highlights include:

The Contentful Platform. Enhanced enterprise governance and security, including an expanded EU data residency footprint, can help address an organization’s data protection and compliance needs. The AI Content Type Generator, announced previously, streamlines the content model creation process so developers can accelerate time to market.

Contentful Studio. The new Experience Builder capability will provide a visual canvas whereby teams can create consistent, on-brand experiences using design system components and a structured content foundation. New AI enhancements include the AI Image Generator to create and manipulate images, and the improved AI Content Generator to quickly create content, translations, and SEO keywords.

The Contentful Ecosystem. New partnerships and enhanced integrations from AWS, Salesforce, SAP, Twilio Segment, commercetools, BigCommerce, Cloudinary, and WPP. Contentful AI advancements from ecosystem partners include the new AI Content Detector from Writer. SurferSEO delivers AI-driven SEO capabilities.

https://contentful.com/whats-new