Sitecore unveils XM Cloud Plus and Sitecore Accelerate

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience software, announced new offerings as part of its cloud-based digital experience platform. The new solutions, XM Cloud Plus and Sitecore Accelerate, are designed to help brands simplify their move to the cloud. With the launch of XM Cloud Plus, an extended digital-experience solution that brings together content management, AI-powered search, personalization, customer data management and analytics. Features include:

Content Creation and Management : User-friendly tools that allow teams to efficiently produce, optimize, and deliver captivating content to the right audience at the right time.

: User-friendly tools that allow teams to efficiently produce, optimize, and deliver captivating content to the right audience at the right time. AI-Powered Search and Content Recommendations: Includes dynamic personalization and targeting strategies, offering omnichannel personalization, intelligent search recommendations, and access to personalization development tools.

Includes dynamic personalization and targeting strategies, offering omnichannel personalization, intelligent search recommendations, and access to personalization development tools. Omnichannel Content Center : Teams can now efficiently manage all digital customer touchpoints from a single, unified content repository.

: Teams can now efficiently manage all digital customer touchpoints from a single, unified content repository. Seamless Integrations and Connectivity : XM Cloud Plus can be easily implemented within an existing tech stack.

: XM Cloud Plus can be easily implemented within an existing tech stack. Form Builder: Our drag and drop form builder for XM Cloud and XM Cloud Plus, provides a way to add data capture forms to their pages and components.

Sitecore also launched Sitecore Accelerate, to guide Sitecore XM and Sitecore XP customers to either XM Cloud or XM Cloud Plus and XC customers to OrderCloud.

https://www.sitecore.com