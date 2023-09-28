Atlan launches Tag Management, enabling bi-directional tag sync

Atlan, an active metadata platform, has launched Tag Management, accelerating the shift of data governance to the left.

As the modern data stack continues to evolve, data teams are faced with the challenge of ensuring the right people have the right access to the right data. Data teams need to ensure that they can confidently identify sensitive data across their data stack and protect it with the right access controls, while serving trusted data to data consumers.

Atlan’s Tag Management is a new way for data teams to manage data access across the modern data stack. Tags are important metadata that can be assigned to data assets to monitor sensitive data for compliance, discovery, and protection use cases.

For data teams that have tag-based access control built into their Snowflake Data Cloud, Atlan can now become the control plane for access control management. Once a data producer tags a data asset in Atlan or Snowflake, data teams can rest assured that the data asset is protected across the data ecosystem.

https://atlan.com