Opinion / Analysis

Information foraging with generative AI: a study of 3 chatbots

Nielsen Norman Group does their thing — focusing on the user experience… “In a study of ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing Chat, users found these tools helpful and trustworthy. They expected these AI chatbots to aggregate information in a concise and specific manner, while fully considering contextual cues.” (20 min)

https://www.nngroup.com/articles/generative-ai-diary

Researchers from the University of Oregon and Adobe introduce CulturaX: a multilingual dataset with 6.3T Tokens in 167 languages tailored for large language model (LLM) development

This looks like an especially worthwhile contribution to open source datasets for LLM training given its size and the number of languages included. Dhanshree Shripad Shenwai provides a summary of the paper with links to it, as well as to the dataset now available on HuggingFace.

(3 min) Summary: https://www.marktechpost.com/2023/09/22/researchers-from-the-university-of-oregon-and-adobe-introduce-culturax-a-multilingual-dataset-with-6-3t-tokens-in-167-languages-tailored-for-large-language-model-llm-development/

Paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2309.09400v1.pdf

More Reading

Content technology news

Amazon and Anthropic announce strategic collaboration to advance generative AI

Amazon will invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic for a minority ownership in the company. Anthropic to use AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips.

https://press.aboutamazon.com/2023/9/amazon-and-anthropic-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-advance-generative-ai ■ https://www.anthropic.com

Contentful launches composable content platform in AWS Marketplace

Platform unlocks digital content from across the organization so teams can collaborate effectively to craft and deliver digital experiences.

https://www.contentful.com/partners/technology/aws/

Writer gets $100 million series B to deliver generative AI to enterprises

Platform embeds AI into any business process and pairs Writer-built LLMs with Knowledge Graph which integrates with business data sources.

https://writer.com

StreamText can support human and AI-based caption generation workflows to ensure accessibility at events, in the classroom, and in meetings.

https://streamtext.net/automatic-captions/

