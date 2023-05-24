Acquia updates Acquia DAM

Digital experience company Acquia announced enhancements to its digital asset management platform, Acquia DAM (Widen), including an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to assist in creative workflows. The capability enhances creative collaboration across content and creative teams with an always-ready sounding board and idea generator.

AI Assistant is integrated into the comments functionality of the Acquia DAM review and proofing tool, Workflow. Using it, anyone reviewing a content proof can ask the AI assistant a question in a conversational way and get a response in seconds to help spur creativity. Examples include getting copy suggestions to improve the written aspect of a project, requesting design suggestions, getting suggestions for visuals such as images or videos, receiving suggestions based on audience segmentation such as interests or behavior, or analyzing competitors’ content to help ensure differentiation.

Acquia also released new integrations for Acquia DAM to streamline collaboration across content and marketing teams and extend the value of their content across their martech stacks. These include: Canva, Jira, Dropbox, Marq, and Salesforce.

https://acquia.com/products/acquia-dam