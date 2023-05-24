Gilbane Advisor 5-24-23 — Fine-tuning LLMs, implementing Live Activities

Additional reading comes from Dean Allemang, Neil Clarke, Sridhahr Ramaswamy & Vivek Raghunathan, and Bogdan Arsintescu.

News comes from Ontotext, Expert[.]ai, Sinequa, and TransPerfect & Contentstack.

Last week we led with an article looking at combining knowledge graphs with large language models to create high-value domain specific applications. This post from Skanda Vivek looks at another decision to make when building a domain specific application: whether to use a proprietary LLM, such as ChatGPT, fine-tune an open-source LLM, or train an LLM from scratch. Vivek includes cost considerations, but also includes a link to a post with detailed hosting costs. (7 min)

A really interesting case study from Lyft on implementing Apple’s Dynamic Island and Live Activities for a better user experience. Alexander Savard takes you through the design decisions. (10 min)

Sinequa enhances platform for scientific search and clinical trial data

Combines deep learning and large language models for natural language understanding (NLU) with ChatGPT models through Azure OpenAI Service.Tridion unites web content, structured content and headless delivery

Expert[.]ai launches AI platform for Life Sciences

The Platform combines industry language models and AI-based natural language capabilities transforming health and scientific data into insights.

TransPerfect launches GlobalLink Connect app for Contentstack’s DXP

The GlobalLink Connect app is now available on the Contentstack Marketplace, part of Contentstack’s Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

Ontotext releases Target Discovery​

Platform provides pharma & biotech companies more efficient insight discovery, faster information retrieval, and advanced visual analytics.

