Opinion / Analysis
When should you fine-tune LLMs?
Last week we led with an article looking at combining knowledge graphs with large language models to create high-value domain specific applications. This post from Skanda Vivek looks at another decision to make when building a domain specific application: whether to use a proprietary LLM, such as ChatGPT, fine-tune an open-source LLM, or train an LLM from scratch. Vivek includes cost considerations, but also includes a link to a post with detailed hosting costs. (7 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/when-should-you-fine-tune-llms-2dddc09a404a
That little island changes everything
A really interesting case study from Lyft on implementing Apple’s Dynamic Island and Live Activities for a better user experience. Alexander Savard takes you through the design decisions. (10 min)
https://design.lyft.com/that-little-island-changes-everything-b89b108f45b4
More Reading
- Explaining rules (and OWL models) with LLMs ,via Dean Allemang
- The cost of dealing with generative AI created submissions. It continues… via Clarkesworld Magazine
- Neeva is shutting down its search engine. Too bad – was promising. via Neeva
- What LinkedIn’s giant knowledge graph does… How LIquid connects everything via LinkedIn Engineering
Content technology news
Sinequa enhances platform for scientific search and clinical trial data
Combines deep learning and large language models for natural language understanding (NLU) with ChatGPT models through Azure OpenAI Service.Tridion unites web content, structured content and headless delivery
https://www.sinequa.com/enterprise-search-for-industries/healthcare-life-science/
Expert[.]ai launches AI platform for Life Sciences
The Platform combines industry language models and AI-based natural language capabilities transforming health and scientific data into insights.
https://www.expert.ai/solutions/life-science-pharma/
TransPerfect launches GlobalLink Connect app for Contentstack’s DXP
The GlobalLink Connect app is now available on the Contentstack Marketplace, part of Contentstack’s Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP).
https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-launches-globallink-connect-app-contentstacks-composable-digital
Ontotext releases Target Discovery
Platform provides pharma & biotech companies more efficient insight discovery, faster information retrieval, and advanced visual analytics.
https://www.ontotext.com/solutions/ontotexts-target-discovery/
