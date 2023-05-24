Snowflake acquires Neeva

From the Snowflake blog…

Search is fundamental to how businesses interact with data, and the search experience is evolving rapidly with new conversational paradigms emerging in the way we ask questions and retrieve information, enabled by generative AI. The ability for teams to discover precisely the right data point, data asset, or data insight is critical to maximizing the value of data.

That’s why Snowflake is acquiring Neeva, a search company founded to make search even more intelligent at scale. Neeva created a unique and transformative search experience that leverages generative AI and other innovations to allow users to query and discover data in new ways.

We plan to infuse and leverage these innovations across the Data Cloud to the benefit of our customers, partners and developers. Neeva allows us to tap into some of the most cutting-edge search technologies available to bring search and conversation in Snowflake to a new level.

As part of the acquisition, we are joined by some of the brightest minds working in search today. Neeva’s leadership and team members have been instrumental in the creation of numerous successful products like Google’s search advertising and YouTube monetization.

https://www.snowflake.com/blog/snowflake-acquires-neeva-to-accelerate-search-in-the-data-cloud-through-generative-ai/