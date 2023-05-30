Datometry partners with Databricks

Datometry, provider of a database virtualization solution, announced their partnership with Databricks to accelerate the transition of enterprises from classic data warehouse technology to the lakehouse. The partnership will help enterprise customers overcome the lock-in of legacy vendors.

Enterprises struggle to move their workloads off legacy data warehouses like Teradata and Oracle. Until now, the way companies moved applications off these legacy systems was to rewrite them and translate the embedded SQL with conversion tools. This approach is not only costly and time-consuming but also error-prone and poses significant risk to an organization.

Datometry has joined the Databricks Technology Partner Program to offer customers a validated integration with Databricks that overcomes the challenges of conventional migrations. With Datometry, enterprises can move their business as-is without having to rewrite or redefine application code.

https://datometry.com