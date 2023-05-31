Gilbane Advisor 5-31-23 — Gen AI gradient, massive multilingualism

This week we feature articles from Irene Solaiman, and the Meta AI Blog.

Additional reading comes from Stephen O’Grady, Max G. Levy, and Huw Roberts, Alexander Babuta, Jessica Morley, Christopher Thomas, Mariarosaria Taddeo & Luciano Floridi.

News comes from Docugami, Acquia, Adobe, and Elastic.

Opinion / Analysis

Generative AI systems aren’t just open or closed source

“Conversation around generative AI tends to focus on whether its development is open or closed. It’s more responsible to envision releases along a gradient.”

Irene Solaiman proposes a framework of six levels of access to generative AI systems. Her focus is on policy and responsible and ethical release of these systems, and her framework provides a useful foundation for thinking about release strategies, and relevant policy decisions at different points along the gradient.

(4 min summary): https://www.wired.com/story/generative-ai-systems-arent-just-open-or-closed-source/

Full paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2302.04844v1

Introducing speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and more for 1,100+ languages

Meta AI reports on their Massively Multilingual Speech (MMS) project which combines “wav2vec 2.0 … and a new dataset that provides labeled data for over 1,100 languages and unlabeled data for nearly 4,000 languages.”. They include a short demo, info on error rates, and links to the code and the technical paper. (7 min)

https://ai.facebook.com/blog/multilingual-model-speech-recognition/

More Reading

Docugami announces integration with LlamaIndex

Combine LlamaIndex with Docugami’s Document XML Knowledge Graph to build LLM applications that connect users to their own business documents.

https://www.docugami.com/blog/llamaindex

Enhancements to its digital asset management platform, Acquia DAM (Widen), includes an AI chatbot to assist in creative workflows and collaboration.

https://www.acquia.com/products/acquia-dam

Adobe unveils Generative Fill for Photoshop

The beta release is Adobe’s first Creative Cloud application to deeply integrate Firefly. Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express to follow.

https://firefly.adobe.com/

Elastic unveils the Elasticsearch Relevance Engine​

Companies can use their structured and unstructured data to build custom generative AI apps without the cost of running LLMs.

https://www.elastic.co/enterprise-search/generative-ai

