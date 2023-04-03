Stilo launches Migrate 5.0

Still Corporation, a provider of automated content conversion tools, announced the launch of its latest software product, Migrate 5.0. This new release promises to provide more robust and reliable content conversion capabilities for organizations looking to convert legacy content (such as HTML, Word, and FrameMaker) into structured XML. Migrate 5.0 builds on Stilo’s previous content conversion solutions by incorporating new features and capabilities, including DITA 2.0, that make the conversion process even more streamlined and efficient.

One of the key new features of Migrate 5.0 is the upgraded framework which significantly improves performance and stability. With this new upgrade, Migrate 5.0 becomes a more potent and adaptable tool, making it a useful solution for any organization seeking to optimize its data migration process. A free sample conversion is available on Stilo’s website.

Stilo develops tools to help organizations automate the conversion of content to XML and build XML content processing components integral to enterprise-level publishing solutions. Operating from Canada, Stilo supports commercial publishers, technology companies and government agencies around the world in their pursuit of structured content.

https://www.stilo.com/