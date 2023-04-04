Databricks announces Lakehouse for Manufacturing

Databricks released Databricks Lakehouse for Manufacturing, a lakehouse platform tailored to manufacturers that unifies data and AI and delivers performance for analytics use cases. Databricks’ Lakehouse for Manufacturing breaks down data silos and is designed for manufacturers to access all of their data and make decisions in real-time.

The industry-specific lakehouse goes beyond traditional data warehouses by offering integrated AI capabilities and pre-built solutions such for predictive maintenance, digital twins, supply chain optimization, demand forecasting, real-time IoT analytics. A partner ecosystem and custom, partner-built Brickbuilder Solution offer customers choice in delivering real-time insights and impact across the value chain at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

With Databricks, organizations can unlock the value of their existing investments and achieve AI at scale by unifying all of their data, regardless of type, source, frequency or workload, on a single platform. The Lakehouse for Manufacturing has data governance and sharing built-in, and enables organizations to deliver real-time insights for agile manufacturing and logistics across their entire ecosystem.

Customers across the manufacturing industry also benefit from vetted data solutions from partners like Avanade, Celebal Technologies, DataSentics, Deloitte and Tredence, which combine of Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform with industry expertise.

https://www.databricks.com/solutions/industries/manufacturing-industry-solutions