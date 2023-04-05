Expert.ai and Reveal Group partner to combine NLP and RPA

Expert[.]ai and Reveal Group announced a partnership to help organizations extend the value in intelligent automation programs with natural language processing and understanding (NLP/NLU). Robotic process automation (RPA) makes organizations more profitable and responsive, streamlining enterprise workflows and enhancing employee engagement and productivity by removing mundane tasks from their workdays. By adding NLP/NLU to RPA, enterprises now have the ability to increase the flexibility and scalability of automation, expanding deployment to more complex use cases and business processes by making sense of unstructured language data. Unstructured data is critical for organizations to be able to understand, analyze and use it to enable a real intelligent automation across the entirety of an enterprise data assets.



The expert.ai hybrid AI platform complements the Reveal Group’s expertise in intelligent automation services. With expert.ai, NLP outputs, including intent, automatic categorization, emotional and behavioral traits identification, entity extraction and sentiment analysis, can be deployed and delivered by Reveal Group to automate multiple use cases, from common cross-industry use cases (email triage in customer services, data analysis, comparison and extraction in legal departments) to more industry-oriented processes (claims management in insurance companies, loan origination and customer onboarding in banking and financial services.).



