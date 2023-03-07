Acquia adds integrations to Digital Asset Management (DAM) System

Digital experience company Acquia announced new integrations for its digital asset management platform, Acquia DAM (formerly Widen Collective), to enable customers to create a more efficient, automated content supply chain. These new integrations give customers more control over brand consistency, extend the value of content and data created in other systems, and help marketers and content creators become more productive.

Acquia DAM supports their digital experience platform (DXP) by delivering a brand’s content across all its channels. A DAM enables content search and access within the DXP, provides on-the-fly content conversions and easy file resizing to better present content to customers, ensures that only approved and on-brand content is published, monitors content performance, and streamlines content reuse to help marketing teams move faster.

Acquia DAM is now able to integrate with: Airtable, Asana, Google Sheets, HubSpot, Monday.com, Optimizely, Shopify, Slack, Smartsheet, and Templafy.

Acquia offers nearly 60 integrations for Acquia DAM. In addition, customers can use the Acquia DAM API to build their own integration.

https://www.acquia.com