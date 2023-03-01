Slang Labs launches CONVA

Slang Labs, a Google-backed startup from Bengaluru, announced the launch of CONVA, a full-stack solution that provides smart and highly accurate multilingual voice search capabilities inside e-commerce apps. CONVA is available as a simple SDK (Software Development Kit) that can be integrated into existing e-commerce apps in less than 30 minutes without developers needing any knowledge of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural language processing (NLP), Text-to-Speech (TTS) and other advanced voice tech stack concepts.

CONVA-powered voice search comprehends mixed-code (multiple languages in one sentence) utterances, enabling consumers to speak naturally in their own language in order to search for products and information inside e-commerce mobile and web apps – while allowing the brand to maintain its app backend in only one language i.e. English. For instance, when people use English and another vernacular language within the same sentence for searching for something, CONVA will understand both languages and provide a seamless search experience to the consumer.

Customers can search for products inside the applications using their typical colloquial terms for well-known products using voice search that is enabled by CONVA, and the apps will still be able to recognise the correct product being searched.

