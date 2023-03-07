Lucid Software announces new integrations to enhance collaboration

Lucid Software, a provider of visual collaboration software, announced the rollout of 15 new integrations with software providers across the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite. These integrations can be found at Lucid’s newly launched marketplace.

Lucid’s latest integrations add to the utility of the Lucid Visual Collaboration ecosystem, which allows teams to communicate complex ideas and align at every stage of their workflow, from brainstorming to execution. Through its library of integrations, Lucid streamlines processes and workflows within a company’s tech stack and creates a foundation for effective and efficient collaboration across all teams and departments.

New integrations include: Figma, Google Workspace (Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides), Microsoft OneDrive, Asana, Jira Cloud, Microsoft SharePoint, Notion, Airtable, Asana, ClickUp, Monday.com, and Trello.

Lucid documents can be directly added to meeting invitations, so users are prepared and aligned on context.

https://lucid.co