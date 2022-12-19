European Broadcasting Union announces EBUCorePlus

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) announced EBUCorePlus, a new media metadata standard ontology for media enterprises. It is defined by EBU Members for the media community. It follows up on two long-standing EBU ontologies: EBUCore and CCDM (Class Conceptual Data Model). The two were merged and revised. The result is EBUCorePlus, the new standard that can fully replace its predecessors. It inherits both the reliability of EBUCore and the end-to-end coverage of the media value chain of CCDM. EBUCorePlus is specified using the ontology web language and therefore strictly semantic.

EBUCorePlus serves as a plug and play framework. It can be used out of the box, either in its entirety or just a subset of its elements. But it may also be adapted and extended to enterprise-specific needs. Especially for system integration tasks and defining requirements, projects benefit from EBUCorePlus as a business – not technology – oriented language.

The EBU’s free CorePlus Demonstrator Kit (CDK) can help with extending development skills from entity-relationship models to ontologies, from tables to triples, and from SQL to SPARQL, and is available in cloud, hybrid and on- prem versions. It contains a graph database, populated with the EBUCorePlus ontology and sample data.

