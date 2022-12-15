Xpublisher announces SaaS architecture

Xpublisher GmbH announced their editing system will feature a cloud-based SaaS architecture, making their multichannel publishing system accessible and ready to use from anywhere. The Xpublisher Multichannel Publishing system is part of Fabasoft’s PROCECO business process ecosystem.

Expanding and enhancing business logic is possible at any time with no need for custom programming, as well as increasing the number of users, the amount of storage space, and the scope of services. The graphical BPMN editor lets users design their own workflows that will help to digitalize complex work processes and boost collaboration. With a personalized worklist, everyone has an instant overview of all pending tasks.

Integrated digital asset management keeps all the content organized in one place, and by adding metadata, it gives users drag-and-drop control over their data. They can edit these assets from their desktop applications, including Adobe Photoshop and InDesign as well as Microsoft PowerPoint. Xpublisher Digital Asset Management can be licensed either as part of Xpublisher Multichannel Publishing or separately.

The new Xpublisher guides users throughout the content production process. Xpublisher specializes in output for digital channels as well as fully or partially automated processes for producing magazines, books, technical documentation, legal documents, and financial reports.

https://www.xpublisher.com/en