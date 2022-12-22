Acquia enhances customer data platform

Acquia introduced enhancements to its customer data platform (CDP) to deepen support for enterprise marketing teams. The new capabilities expand the ways marketers and data scientists can work with information managed by Acquia CDP and strengthen the product’s central role in composable customer data strategies. Acquia CDP now includes:

Unified data layer: Powered by Snowflake, Acquia’s unified data layer allows for centralized storage of customer data. Acquia CDP and other martech products no longer need to pass data back and forth to keep information such as customers lists in sync. This lowers costs associated with the system, helps ensure better data quality, and can increase system performance.

Direct SQL access: Data scientists can directly access analytics, insights, and data in Acquia CDP. This capability allows data scientists to run data models directly on Acquia CDP without requiring users to download data and move it to other systems.

Integration with Acquia DAM: Acquia CDP can integrate with every product information management system, including Acquia PIM. Now it also integrates with the company's digital asset management (DAM) system, allowing customers to seamlessly use existing marketing content, product information, and marketing strategies across both platforms.

