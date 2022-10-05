Gilbane Advisor 10-5-22 — structured content, zero knowledge, search

Structured content 101

Many of you don’t need an explanation of structured content or its value potential, but you’ll appreciate Carrie Hane’s effort to educate a broader audience of content-focused and business professionals that do. Her guide might also facilitate communication and collaboration between content pros and data science colleagues. (14 min).

https://www.sanity.io/structured-content

Adobe updates Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements

The new releases incorporate new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to enable streamlined editing, step-by-step Guided Edits to help beginners.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/adobe-updates-photoshop-elements-and-premiere-elements/

Grammarly announces general availability of its Text Editor SDK

Grammarly for Developers allows builders to easily add grammar checking and real-time writing support into their web or desktop applications.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/grammarly-announces-general-availability-of-its-text-editor-sdk/

Veryfi offers free platform to transform documents into structured data

Companies can turn unstructured documents into structured data can add AI-driven OCR capabilities to their apps without typical startup costs.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/veryfi-offers-free-platform-to-transform-documents-into-structured-data/

AtScale adds enterprise AI capabilities to semantic layer platform

New capabilities support developer productivity and business adoption to accelerate the deployment of Data-Centric enterprise AI.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/atscale-adds-enterprise-ai-capabilities-to-semantic-layer-platform/

