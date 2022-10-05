This week we feature an article by Carrie Hane.
Additional reading comes from Rachel Andrew, and Elena Burger, Bryan Chiang, Sonal Chokshi, Eddy Lazzarin, Justin Thaler & Ali Yahya.
News comes from Adobe, Veryfi, AtScale, and Grammarly.
If you’ve missed any of the past 58 issues you can see them here; those, as well as all earlier issues can be found here.
Opinion / Analysis
Structured content 101
Many of you don’t need an explanation of structured content or its value potential, but you’ll appreciate Carrie Hane’s effort to educate a broader audience of content-focused and business professionals that do. Her guide might also facilitate communication and collaboration between content pros and data science colleagues. (14 min).
https://www.sanity.io/structured-content
More Reading
- All the content from last week’s Google Search On 22 event – includes a 9 min recap… Search outside the box via Google
- Useful for those who really need to know… Zero Knowledge Canon, part 1 & 2 via a16z crypto
- New to the web platform in September in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. via web.dev
Content technology news
Adobe updates Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements
The new releases incorporate new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to enable streamlined editing, step-by-step Guided Edits to help beginners.
https://gilbane.com/2022/09/adobe-updates-photoshop-elements-and-premiere-elements/
Grammarly announces general availability of its Text Editor SDK
Grammarly for Developers allows builders to easily add grammar checking and real-time writing support into their web or desktop applications.
https://gilbane.com/2022/09/grammarly-announces-general-availability-of-its-text-editor-sdk/
Veryfi offers free platform to transform documents into structured data
Companies can turn unstructured documents into structured data can add AI-driven OCR capabilities to their apps without typical startup costs.
https://gilbane.com/2022/09/veryfi-offers-free-platform-to-transform-documents-into-structured-data/
AtScale adds enterprise AI capabilities to semantic layer platform
New capabilities support developer productivity and business adoption to accelerate the deployment of Data-Centric enterprise AI.
https://gilbane.com/2022/09/atscale-adds-enterprise-ai-capabilities-to-semantic-layer-platform/
The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.
Subscribe | Feed | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact