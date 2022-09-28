AtScale adds enterprise AI capabilities to semantic layer platform

AtScale, a provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced new product capabilities for organizations working to accelerate the deployment of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). These new capabilities leverage AtScale’s position within the data stack with cloud data warehouse and lakehouse platforms including Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Databricks. The AtScale Enterprise semantic layer platform now incorporates:

Semantic Predictions – Predictions generated by deployed AI/ML models can be written back to cloud data platforms through AtScale. These model-generated predictive statistics inherit semantic model intelligence, including dimensional consistency and discoverability. Predictions are immediately available for exploration by business users using BI tools (AtScale supports connectivity to Looker, PowerBI, Tableau, and Excel) and can be incorporated into augmented analytics resources.

Managed Features – AtScale creates a hub of centrally governed metrics and dimensional hierarchies that can be used to create a set of managed features for AI/ML models. AtScale managed features inherit semantic context, making them more discoverable and easier to work with. Managed features can now be served directly from AtScale, or through a feature store like FEAST, to train models in AutoML or other AI platforms.

https://www.atscale.com/product/ai-link/