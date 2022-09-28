Gilbane Advisor 9-28-22 — MLOps or no, Tabu search, practical NLP

This week we feature an article from Lak Lakshmanan.

Additional reading comes from Adam Langley, Fabio Chiusano, and Jing Huang, Mingang Fu, & Minghui Liu.

News comes from Apptek & expert.ai, Fivetran, Cloudflare, and Stardog & Databricks.

Opinion / Analysis

No, you don’t need MLOps

Well you might. But either way Lak Lakshmanan provides lots to think, or re-think, about. (14 min).

MLOps started from a straightforward problem statement — that the technical debt associated with ML models becomes intolerable if the models are not adjusted over time to account for changes in the environment. Since that 2015 observation, ML models and frameworks have been built that make it relatively easy to avoid the most glaring potholes in the way of the ML practitioner. However, in the past year or so, the MLOps buzzword has taken on a life of its own. At this point, most things sold as MLOps are overkill and unnecessary for most teams.

https://lakshmanok.medium.com/no-you-dont-need-mlops-5e1ce9fdaa4b

More Reading

Content technology news

Stardog joins Databricks Partner Connect

The integration means organizations can add a unified semantic layer atop Databricks to accelerate data analytics for more data-informed decisions.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/stardog-joins-databricks-partner-connect/

Fivetran introduces Metadata API

Customers can integrate with governance and observability tools to give data teams more control over who has access to what data.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/fivetran-introduces-metadata-api/

Apptek and expert.ai announce strategic partnership

To help companies augment intelligent automation by extending AI-based text analytics to audio content, even across multiple languages.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/apptek-and-expert-ai-announce-strategic-partnership/

Cloudflare launches Data Localization Suite in Asia

To help businesses comply with data localization obligations by using Cloudflare to set rules and controls on data storage ad access.

.https://gilbane.com/2022/09/cloudflare-launches-data-localization-suite-in-asia/

