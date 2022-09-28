This week we feature an article from Lak Lakshmanan.
Opinion / Analysis
No, you don’t need MLOps
Well you might. But either way Lak Lakshmanan provides lots to think, or re-think, about. (14 min).
MLOps started from a straightforward problem statement — that the technical debt associated with ML models becomes intolerable if the models are not adjusted over time to account for changes in the environment. Since that 2015 observation, ML models and frameworks have been built that make it relatively easy to avoid the most glaring potholes in the way of the ML practitioner. However, in the past year or so, the MLOps buzzword has taken on a life of its own. At this point, most things sold as MLOps are overkill and unnecessary for most teams.
https://lakshmanok.medium.com/no-you-dont-need-mlops-5e1ce9fdaa4b
More Reading
- Might be just what you need to get business analysts and management thinking… What tasks can I solve with NLP today? via NLPlanet
- Passkeys… A quick start guide for web developers via ImperialsViolet
- Not everybody’s problem, but an interesting example of using Tabu search… Holistically solving vehicle routing and container loading problems for middle mile grocery deliveryvia Walmart Global Tech Blog
Content technology news
Stardog joins Databricks Partner Connect
The integration means organizations can add a unified semantic layer atop Databricks to accelerate data analytics for more data-informed decisions.
https://gilbane.com/2022/09/stardog-joins-databricks-partner-connect/
Fivetran introduces Metadata API
Customers can integrate with governance and observability tools to give data teams more control over who has access to what data.
https://gilbane.com/2022/09/fivetran-introduces-metadata-api/
Apptek and expert.ai announce strategic partnership
To help companies augment intelligent automation by extending AI-based text analytics to audio content, even across multiple languages.
https://gilbane.com/2022/09/apptek-and-expert-ai-announce-strategic-partnership/
Cloudflare launches Data Localization Suite in Asia
To help businesses comply with data localization obligations by using Cloudflare to set rules and controls on data storage ad access.
.https://gilbane.com/2022/09/cloudflare-launches-data-localization-suite-in-asia/
