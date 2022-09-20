Fivetran introduces Metadata API

Fivetran announced the availability of Fivetran’s Metadata API to enable the tracking of data “in-flight” from source to destination as it moves through Fivetran-managed pipelines. With this additional visibility, customers can integrate with governance and observability tools to give data teams more control over who has access to what data. Enabling automated data governance, the Fivetran Metadata API also provides data stewards, security teams and data engineering teams the needed visibility to answer where the data came from, who accessed it, and what changes have occurred in the pipeline. With the Fivetran Metadata API:

Data analysts are provided with a deep understanding of where data is coming from and are able to run impact analyses on it.

Data stewards know end users have access to data that has been handled securely and is compliant with governance requirements.

Security and legal teams can complete security audits and ensure the data moved is in compliance with organizational policies.

Data architects and engineers will soon be able to understand upstream schema changes and ensure downstream processes are updated.

Fivetran launched better metadata management with four data catalog vendors: Atlan, data.world, Alation and Collibra.

https://www.fivetran.com/blog/governing-data-movement-with-fivetran-metadata-api