LinkrUI adds DAM syncing for Microsoft Office

Santa Cruz Software, provider of software for cross media content publishing, announced a new version of their DAM connector LinkrUI will now enable Digital Asset Manager (DAM) syncing for three Microsoft Office applications. Currently available only via DAM reselling partners, Microsoft Office functionality with LinkrUI is now compatible for applications Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel.

LinkrUI enables direct searching, opening, placing and synchronizing of digital assets stored in a DAM system or other storage services, such as Box and Dropbox. The new version of LinkrUI automatically synchronizes assets between Microsoft Office applications and the DAM or storage service to ensure that everyone in an organization can find and work on the latest version.

LinkrUI started as an extension to Adobe applications, providing an in-app panel link between creative applications and the DAM or cloud storage service. The premium version of LinkrUI adds compatibility for Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects and includes additional features like live filtering and Smart-Linkr, which finds and fixes broken asset links automatically. Microsoft Office compatibility is only available in the premium version. LinkrUI for Microsoft Office is currently only available from resellers. A retail version will be announced at a later date.

https://santacruzsoftware.com/linkrui/