Adobe to acquire Figma

Adobe announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Figma, a web-first collaborative design platform, for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. Figma’s mission is to help teams collaborate visually and make design accessible to all. Founded by Dylan Field and Evan Wallace in 2012, the company pioneered product design on the web. Figma is making it possible for everyone who designs interactive mobile and web applications to collaborate through multi-player workflows, sophisticated design systems and a rich, extensible developer ecosystem.

The combination of Adobe’s and Figma’s communities will bring designers and developers closer together to unlock the future of collaborative design. Adobe and Figma will benefit all stakeholders in the product design process, from designers to product managers to developers, by bringing capabilities from Adobe’s imaging, photography, illustration, video, 3D and font technology into the Figma platform.

The transaction is expected to close in 2023, subject to the receipt of required regulatory clearances and approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions. Upon the closing Dylan Field, Figma’s co-founder and CEO, will continue to lead the Figma team, reporting to David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media business. Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2022/Adobe-to-Acquire-Figma/default.aspx ■ https://www.figma.com