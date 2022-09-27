Veryfi offers free platform to transform documents into structured data

Veryfi launched a Free tier for its optical character recognition (OCR) application programming interface (API) platform. Companies looking to turn unstructured documents into structured data can quickly add AI-driven OCR capabilities to their apps without typical startup costs.

Developers can use their free account forever without fear of losing their work, without feature limitations, and without requiring a credit card. The only limit is the number of documents that developers can submit to the OCR API platform of 100 for the initial 14 days and then 50 per month. When ready, it’s easy to transition to a Starter account plan via self-service.

Veryfi enables organizations to capture, extract and transform documents such as receipts, invoices, purchase orders, checks, credit cards, and W-9 forms into structured data. Veryfi uses AI/ML technology, trained by hundreds of millions of documents over the past five years, to extract data and transform it into a structured format for 85 currencies, 39 languages, and over 110 defined fields such as vendor, total, bill to/ship to, purchase order and invoice numbers, any line item (product name, SKU, description), and taxes, which can then be accessed for other business applications.

https://www.veryfi.com