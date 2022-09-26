Apptek and expert.ai announce strategic partnership

AppTek and expert.ai announced they have entered into a strategic technology partnership to bring AI-based text analytics to dynamic audio content in multiple languages. The partnership leverages AppTek’s Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technologies with expert.ai’s natural language understanding capabilities to enable organizations to leverage audio content in the unstructured data sets that they manage for improving decision making and augmenting intelligent automation.

As organizations increasingly utilize language data—emails, documents, reports and other free form text— for an ever-growing range of enterprise use cases (knowledge discovery, contract analysis, policy review, email management, text summarization, classification, entity extraction etc.), natural language capabilities will play a critical role in powering any process or application that relies on unstructured language data. The combined capabilities of AppTek and expert.ai supercharge enterprise and government NLU and NLP applications, expanding the data types and sources available for analysis to provide even more informational output.

Using AppTek’s speech-to-text technology within the expert.ai Platform, organizations can automatically transcribe audio types from different sources, including high-quality media broadcast content, podcasts, meetings, one-to-one interviews or even low bandwidth telephone conversations. In addition, they can leverage advanced multilingual functionalities to generate accurate, customizable and scalable translations across hundreds of language pairs.

https://www.apptek.com/ ■ https://www.expert.ai/