Stardog joins Databricks Partner Connect

Stardog, an Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced it had joined Databricks Partner Connect, which lets Databricks customers integrate with select partners directly from within their Databricks workspace. Stardog is the first Databricks partner to deliver a knowledge-graph-powered semantic layer. Now with just a few clicks, data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists can model, explore, access, and infer new insights for analytics, AI, and data fabric needs — an end-to-end user experience without the burden of moving or copying data. Together, Stardog’s availability on Databricks Partner Connect enables joint customers to:

Easily define and reuse relevant business concepts and relationships as a semantic data model meaningful to multiple use cases.

Link and query data in and outside of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to provide just-in-time cross-domain analytics for richer insights.

Ask and answer questions across a diverse set of connected data domains to fuel new business insights without the need for specialized skills.

https://www.stardog.com ■ https://www.databricks.com/partnerconnect