Cloudflare launches Data Localization Suite in Asia

Cloudflare, Inc. announced that Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite (DLS) is now available in three new countries in the Asia Pacific region: Australia, India, and Japan. The Data Localization Suite will help businesses based in these countries, as well as global companies who do business in these countries, to comply with their data localization obligations by using Cloudflare to easily set rules and controls on where their domestic data goes and who has access to it. This ultimately allows any business with customers in these countries to service their data locally while benefiting from the speed, security, and scalability of Cloudflare’s global network.

Businesses in Australia, India, and Japan can use Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite to:

Control where traffic is serviced: Companies can choose the data center locations where their traffic is inspected.

Build and deploy serverless code, with regional control: Build applications that allow developers to combine global performance with local compliance regulations.

Use Cloudflare’s security features to protect their web properties.

Align with global and regional security certifications: Businesses can trust that they are compliant with global privacy and security certifications like ISO 27001, 27701, and 27018.

https://www.cloudflare.com/data-localization/