Adobe announced Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023, including all-new features that make creative photo and video editing simple for users at any skill level. The releases incorporate new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to enable intuitive, streamlined editing, and offer step-by-step Guided Edits that everyone from beginners to advanced users will appreciate. Going beyond the desktop app, Elements 2023 also offers a connected experience with new web and mobile companion apps (English-only beta) that ease on-the-go photo and video access, viewing and sharing. Some of the many innovative new features in Elements 2023 include:
- AI advancements for photos and videos let you add Moving Elements to photos, so you can bring a touch of movie magic to waterfalls, clouds and backgrounds in still images, then save in social-ready formats including MP4 (videos) and GIFs (animated photos); Artistic Effects inspired by popular art styles let you transform entire video clips with one click.
- Enjoy on-the-go access with the new mobile companion app to upload to the cloud, streamlining your creation.
- Do more from any browser by using the new web companion app (English-only beta) to share and view edited photos and videos, and create photo collages and multimedia slideshows.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2022/Media-Alert-Adobe-Unveils-Photoshop-Elements-and-Premiere-Elements-2023-with-Faster-Easier-Photo-and-Video-Editing/default.aspx