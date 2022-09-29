Adobe updates Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements

Adobe announced Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023, including all-new features that make creative photo and video editing simple for users at any skill level. The releases incorporate new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to enable intuitive, streamlined editing, and offer step-by-step Guided Edits that everyone from beginners to advanced users will appreciate. Going beyond the desktop app, Elements 2023 also offers a connected experience with new web and mobile companion apps (English-only beta) that ease on-the-go photo and video access, viewing and sharing. Some of the many innovative new features in Elements 2023 include:

AI advancements for photos and videos let you add Moving Elements to photos, so you can bring a touch of movie magic to waterfalls, clouds and backgrounds in still images, then save in social-ready formats including MP4 (videos) and GIFs (animated photos); Artistic Effects inspired by popular art styles let you transform entire video clips with one click.

