Grammarly announces general availability of its Text Editor SDK

Grammarly announced the general availability of the Grammarly Text Editor SDK (software development kit). The first offering from Grammarly for Developers, the Text Editor SDK enables integration of Grammarly’s AI communication assistance into any web or desktop application. The SDK makes it easy to integrate Grammarly’s writing suggestions so end users feel confident in their communication. The release also includes new feature such as Tone detector, Autocomplete, Analytics dashboard, and Theming.

Grammarly for Developers offers an openly accessible, self-serve free plan, or developers can request access to two usage-based paid plans:

Free: Delivers unlimited grammar, punctuation, and spelling suggestions

Starter: Everything in Free plus the option to remove user prompts encouraging registration with their own Grammarly account

Plus: Everything in Starter plus Grammarly’s advanced features, including autocomplete, clarity-focused rewrites, and feedback on tone, engaging word choice, and inclusive language.

The Text Editor SDK includes everything developers need to get started and handles the entire experience, including displaying underlines and suggestion cards, applying text transformations, and managing all communication between applications and Grammarly’s cloud services. The SDK supports a full range of English-language dialects and is available for JavaScript, React, Vue, and applications powered by Electron.

https://developer.grammarly.com