Optimizely announces Orchestrate

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced its new Orchestrate solution, combining its three products: Content Marketing (CMP), Content Management (CMS), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), into a comprehensive offering. The Orchestrate solution transforms the way marketing teams work by letting them manage the entire content lifecycle and deliver better digital experiences faster.

Optimizely’s new product integration will break down complexities and siloes, producing more efficient content experiences and allowing marketers to publish more strategic, individualized content, faster. Orchestrate enables the CMS to combine upstream content creation processes with downstream publishing capabilities through a unified solution for the entire content lifecycle, allowing teams to:

Plan & collaborate – Build campaign plans, propose ideas, assign tasks, and schedule work to be completed

Create, preview, & publish – Create content, preview drafts, and publish to the CMS—all from one centralized platform that’s purpose-built for marketers’ needs

Manage across channels – Manage content in one place and power digital experiences across any mix of channels and technologies

Store & access – Easily repurpose content by dragging-and-dropping from a full media library directly from within the context of the CMS page builder

Target & personalize – Test different versions of content, identify customer segments, and customize content experiences.

https://www.optimizely.com