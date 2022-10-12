Gilbane Advisor 10-12-22 — GraphQL, XR glasses

This week we feature articles by Kingsley Uyi Idehen, and Avi Bar-Zeev.

Additional reading from Emily M. Bender, Sana Behnam & Raluca Budiu, Mimi Chen, Calvin Lei, & Amit Yadav, and Stephen O’Grady.

News comes from Apollo, Optimizely, Confluent, and Elastic.

Opinion / Analysis

What GraphQL brings to data access

Data remains the fundamental fuel that drives computing while emerging trends paradoxically remain an area rife with confusion. This post covers the role of GraphQL in the grand scheme of data access across the enterprise and world wide web.

Kingsley Uyi Idehen explains the role and value GraphQL brings to data access and digital transformation initiatives, and provides helpful context for IT and technical business analysts who are in the early stages of modernizing. (5 min).

https://medium.com/virtuoso-blog/what-graphql-brings-to-data-access-ae6eaa4ded2d

The road to all-day XR glasses

Avi Bar-Zeev wrote this article in July, but it is especially relevant this week given Meta’s Connect event and announcement of their Quest Pro headset. Bar-Zeev has been involved in “about ten different XR headset projects”, and is especially interested in what it will take to deliver consumer-ready all-day wearable AR glasses — he does not think we are close. This probably won’t be a surprise to many if you, but if you want to be well-informed on this topic you need to read this. (14 min).

https://medium.com/predict/the-road-to-all-day-xr-glasses-46063af34285

Content technology news

Apollo GraphQL introduces GraphOS

A platform to build, connect, and scale any supergraph, a runtime that connects backend and frontend systems in a modular way.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/apollo-graphql-introduces-graphos/

Optimizely announces Orchestrate

The new Orchestrate solution combines its Content Marketing (CMP), Content Management (CMS), and Digital Asset Management (DAM) products.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/optimizely-announces-orchestrate/

Confluent launches Stream Governance Advanced

To extend data streaming across the business with point-in-time lineage insights, sophisticated data cataloging, and global quality controls.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/confluent-launches-stream-governance-advanced/

Elastic announces updates to search platform

The data analytics platform for search-powered solutions aims to transform the way enterprises search, observe and protect data.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/elastic-announces-updates-to-search-platform/

