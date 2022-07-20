Hello Reader:
This week we feature articles from Moez Ali, and Dan Robinson.
Additional reading comes from Ingrid Lunden, Michael Eisenstein, and Denise-Marie Ordway.
News comes from Netlify, Intrep-ID, Sitecore, Kentico, and Elastic.
Opinion / Analysis
Is LDA topic modeling dead?
If you’re a topic modeling geek you’ll want to check out Dan Robinson’s deep dive on how BERTopic addresses a couple of the important limitations of LDA. (14 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/is-lda-topic-modeling-dead-9543c18488fa
Natural language processing (NLP) Python libraries in 2022
Python has a growing ecosystem of open-source NLP libraries. This article lists down some of the really useful NLP libraries in Python in no particular order.
Moez Ali suggests the current top Python libraries are: Hugging Face Transformers, NLTK, spaCy, Gensim, and Flair. (4 min)
https://moez-62905.medium.com/top-natural-language-processing-nlp-python-libraries-in-2022-c8f77b56e442
More Reading…
- Open sourced so potentially promising… Meta launches Sphere, an AI knowledge tool based on open web content, used initially to verify citations on Wikipedia, via TechCrunch
- For researchers… Need web data? Here’s how to harvest, via Nature
- Actually, for all of us… 5 things journalists need to know about statistical significance, via The Journalist’s Resource
Content technology news
Introduction to Intrepids
A way to manage personal data. Individuals can manage and reuse their data efficiently while enhancing data privacy, and increasing data control.
https://gilbane.com/2022/07/introduction-to-intrepids/
Sitecore releases Experience Manager Cloud (XM Cloud)
They have transitioned the core CMS solution including personalization and the content authoring experience, to a modern cloud architecture.
https://gilbane.com/2022/07/sitecore-releases-experience-manager-cloud-xm-cloud/
Netlify announces investments for the Jamstack Innovation Fund
To support early-stage companies that are driving forward the modern web by arming developer teams with Jamstack-based tooling and practices.
https://gilbane.com/2022/07/netlify-announces-investments-for-the-jamstack-innovation-fund/
Kentico to focus on CMS & DXP
Raised an investment of $40 million from Expedition Growth Capital and became a standalone enterprise. Kontent.ai is now a separate company.
https://gilbane.com/2022/07/kentico-to-focus-on-cms-dxp/
Elastic enhances cross-cluster search and replication
Enables users to search across multiple clusters and visualize data in one view, and replicate data between clusters regardless of physical location.
https://gilbane.com/2022/07/elastic-enhances-cross-cluster-search-and-replication/
