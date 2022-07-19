Data Harmony suite Recommender released

Access Innovations, Inc., provider of Data Harmony software solutions, announced the release of their new Recommender as part of the Data Harmony Suite. Recommender is now available to all Data Harmony clients using versions 3.16 or higher.

Recommender uses the semantic fingerprint of an article, its subject metadata tagging, matching to other articles and content within the database. When the searcher finds an article they like, the Recommender automatically displays other items with the same semantic fingerprint nearby on the search interface. This allows immediate display of highly relevant content to the search without scrolling and frustration in trying to find similar items. It also allows for display of other relevant content such as conference papers, ads, books, meetings, expert profiles, and so forth.

This is not based on personalization profiles or purchasing history. By using the metadata weighting and other algorithms it provides only items relevant to the current query faster search and the surfacing of more related information to the user.

For those interested in using Recommender there are two prerequisites: 1) the content needs to be indexed or tagged using a controlled vocabulary like a thesaurus or taxonomy, and 2) the search interface needs to be able to accommodate the API call to the tagged data and subsequent display of the results.

https://www.accessinn.com