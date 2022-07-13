Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch, announced enhancements to its cross-cluster search and cross-cluster replication capabilities with interoperability between self-managed deployments and Elastic Cloud, now generally available. Customers can seamlessly search data across multiple Elasticsearch clusters deployed on-premises, on Kubernetes, and in the cloud.
Cross-cluster search enables users to search across multiple clusters and visualize data in one coherent view for deeper insights. Cross-cluster replication allows customers to replicate data between clusters regardless of their physical location (cloud or on-premises) and deployment model. Features include:
- Streamlining workflows with a single user interface to search and replicate data between Elasticsearch clusters regardless of environment—on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud.
- Enabling customers to minimize risk and increase operational efficiency while retaining complete visibility of their data throughout the gradual migration of on-premises workloads to the cloud.
- Optimizing customers’ ability to troubleshoot production applications, analyze security events, and manage where their sensitive data resides.
- Improving disaster recovery scenarios where data redundancy and business continuity are critical, while increasing service resilience and lowering latency.
https://www.elastic.co/blog/search-and-replicate-data-between-your-elastic-cloud-and-on-prem-deployments