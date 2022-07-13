Elastic enhances cross-cluster search and replication

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch, announced enhancements to its cross-cluster search and cross-cluster replication capabilities with interoperability between self-managed deployments and Elastic Cloud, now generally available. Customers can seamlessly search data across multiple Elasticsearch clusters deployed on-premises, on Kubernetes, and in the cloud.

Cross-cluster search enables users to search across multiple clusters and visualize data in one coherent view for deeper insights. Cross-cluster replication allows customers to replicate data between clusters regardless of their physical location (cloud or on-premises) and deployment model. Features include:

Streamlining workflows with a single user interface to search and replicate data between Elasticsearch clusters regardless of environment—on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud.

Enabling customers to minimize risk and increase operational efficiency while retaining complete visibility of their data throughout the gradual migration of on-premises workloads to the cloud.

Optimizing customers’ ability to troubleshoot production applications, analyze security events, and manage where their sensitive data resides.

Improving disaster recovery scenarios where data redundancy and business continuity are critical, while increasing service resilience and lowering latency.

https://www.elastic.co/blog/search-and-replicate-data-between-your-elastic-cloud-and-on-prem-deployments