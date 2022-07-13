Gilbane Advisor 7-13-22 — The Datasaurus, harmful enough?

This week we feature articles from Fabio Chiusano, and Jeff Jarvis.

Additional reading comes from Ivo Velitchkov & George Anadiotis, Siyuan Zhou, and Tanushree Shenwai.

News comes from Ontotext, Acquia, W3C, DataStax, and BigCommerce.

Opinion / Analysis

Are summary statistics enough when analyzing data?

Not really. Fabio Chiusano provides a fun and useful reminder why. (3 min).

https://medium.com/nlplanet/are-summary-statistics-enough-when-analyzing-data-4f3af59e3e7

How harmful is it?

As the UK gets ready to regulate harmful (including legal but harmful) speech online, the appointed regulator, Ofcom, released its annual survey of users. It’s informative to see just how concerned UK citizens seem to be about the internet… Not terribly.

Jeff Jarvis takes a critical look. (6 min).

https://medium.com/whither-news/how-harmful-is-it-dddcb5c63588

Content technology news

Ontotext releases GraphDB 10

Includes smarter cluster architecture for better resilience, reduced infrastructure costs, faster graph analytics and enhanced search integration.

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/ontotext-releases-graphdb-10/

Acquia adds data subject deletion requests to Acquia CDP

To help organizations using Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP) to comply with data subject requests and privacy laws in general.

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/acquia-adds-data-subject-deletion-requests-to-acquia-cdp/

W3C to become a public-interest non-profit organization

By incorporating, W3C is replacing its original Hosted model while preserving and boosting its open web standards developing work.

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/w3c-to-become-a-public-interest-non-profit-organization/

DataStax’s Astra Streaming now supports for Kafka and RabbitMQ

A managed messaging and event streaming service built on Apache Pulsar, with built-in API support for Kafka, RabbitMQ and Java Message Service (JMS).

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/datastaxs-astra-streaming-now-supports-for-kafka-and-rabbitmq/

BigCommerce expands in Europe and South America

With the localized tech and agency partner ecosystem, BigCommerce will enable merchants to build and scale their online businesses.

https://gilbane.com/2022/07/bigcommerce-expands-in-europe-and-south-america/

