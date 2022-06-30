Ontotext releases GraphDB 10

GraphDB 10.0 is the first major release since GraphDB 9.0 was released in September 2019. It implements next generation, simpler and more reliable cluster architecture to deliver better resilience with reduced infrastructure costs. GraphDB 10 lowers the complexity of operations with better automation interfaces and a self-organized cluster for automated recovery. Deployment and packaging optimizations allow for effortless upgrades across the different editions of the engine, all the way from GraphDB Free to the Enterprise Edition. The improved full-text search (FTS) connectors of GraphDB 10 enable more comprehensive filtering as well as easier downstream data replication. Finally, parallelization of the path search algorithms brings massive improvement in graph analytics workloads through better exploitation of multi-core hardware.

Unlike previous versions, GraphDB 10 is packaged as a single distribution that can run in Free, Standard or Enterprise Edition modes depending on the currently set license. It requires zero development effort to pass from one edition to another. It is also possible to export a repository with an expired license so users are never locked out of their own data. Two major areas of improvement coming in 10.1 will be query performance optimization and availability on some of the major cloud platforms.

https://www.ontotext.com