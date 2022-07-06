BigCommerce expands in Europe and South America

BigCommerce, an ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, announced it has grown its European presence into Austria, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, and its Latin American presence into Peru. With its latest expansions and fully localized tech and agency partner ecosystem, BigCommerce will enable merchants of all sizes and complexities to build and scale their online businesses to deliver seamless shopping experiences to local and cross-border customers. Merchants can:

Create versatile shopping experiences. In addition to a fully translated control panel and native-language support, retailers can use multi-language, multi-currency, secure payment capabilities and create local storefronts or expand their customer reach in new markets.

Deliver an omnichannel shopping experience and surface new revenue streams. BigCommerce’s open SaaS approach enables direct integrations with global channels like Facebook Shopping, Instagram Shopping and TikTok.

Tap into B2B functionality to build B2B storefronts. BigCommerce’s suite of native functionality and ecosystem of integration partner applications make it easier for B2B merchants to offer B2C-like experiences.

Leverage headless technology for future-oriented storefronts. As a member of the MACH Alliance, BigCommerce’s integrations with top front-end frameworks and best-of-breed technology ecosystem enable businesses to evolve from monolithic architectures to future-proof tech stacks.

