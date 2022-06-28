Acquia adds data subject deletion requests to Acquia CDP

Acquia announced new regulatory compliance features that help organizations using Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP) to comply with data subject requests and privacy laws in general. Using a new self-service interface, organizations can rapidly process “Right to Erasure” (otherwise known as “Right to be Forgotten”) requests associated with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and more from their customers. The feature for legal and compliance workflows is to make it simple for organizations using Acquia CDP to process deletion requests from their own customers, ensuring that these requests are handled quickly.

Other recent self-service updates include secure credentials management for Acquia CDP out-of-the-box connectors. Organizations can now generate and manage their own credentials for pre-built connectors to external services such as Facebook or Google. In addition, they can set up new credentials for their own custom connectors. Both self-service credentials management and compliance features are meant to accelerate workflows within Acquia CDP, without having to wait for assistance from an Acquia customer support team member.

