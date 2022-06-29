Gilbane Advisor 6-29-22 — invisible XML, invisible misinformation

This week we feature articles from Kurt Cagle, and Alberto Romero.

Additional reading comes from Elizabeth Gibney, Jason Cohen, and Melissa Heikkilä & Will Douglas Heaven.

News comes from Tellius, Sinequa, TransPerfect & Acrolinx, and the Content Authenticity Initiative.

Note: We’re taking next week off, so our next issue will be on July 13.

Opinion / Analysis

The second coming of XML

When XML was first introduced, the W3C XML Working Group took a very unusual step: They created a language for transformations. This effort is now leading to a re-emergence of XML as the need for mapping between data representations becomes more and more pressing.

Kurt Cagle explains why this is the case. You don’t have to be a developer to understand the code samples, but even if you skip over them you should still see why he is right. (8 min, or 6 min if you skip over the code).

https://www.datasciencecentral.com/the-second-coming-of-xml/

AI has an invisible misinformation problem

Perhaps obvious, but Alberto Romero highly recommends reading until the end, and you should. (7 min).

https://thealgorithmicbridge.substack.com/p/ai-has-an-invisible-misinformation

More Reading…

Content technology news

Tellius and Databricks partner to democratize data analysis

Customers get the ability to run Tellius natural language search queries and automated insights directly on Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform.

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/tellius-and-databricks-partner-to-democratize-data-analysis/

Sinequa adds neural search to Search Cloud

As an optional capability of Sinequa’s Enterpise Search Cloud platform, Neural Search uses four pre-trained deep learning language models.

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/sinequa-adds-neural-search-to-search-cloud/

TransPerfect GlobalLink CCMS upgrades Acrolinx Connector for Astoria

Astoria is an SaaS platform for building, managing, and publishing XML content, and Acrolinx is a platform for content quality optimization.

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/transperfect-globallink-ccms-upgrades-acrolinx-connector-for-astoria/

CAI releases digital content provenance tools

Enables developers to integrate digital content provenance across web, desktop, or mobile projects with the C2PA technical specification.

https://gilbane.com/2022/06/cai-releases-digital-content-provenance-tools/

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly.

