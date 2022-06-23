TransPerfect GlobalLink CCMS upgrades Acrolinx Connector for Astoria

TransPerfect, provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that its connector between the GlobalLink CCMS Astoria platform and Acrolinx has been upgraded and recertified by Acrolinx GmBH. This action marks the latest milestone in the strategic relationship between TransPerfect and Acrolinx that began in 2013.

Astoria is an SaaS platform for building, managing, and publishing XML content, and Acrolinx is a platform for content quality optimization. In the joint solution, Acrolinx analyzes Astoria client content for spelling, grammar, style, terminology, reuse, search-engine optimization, and simplified English. By calculating a quality score for content components that reside in Astoria servers, Acrolinx enables Astoria users to automate and unclog typical bottlenecks in the copy-editing operation. Benefits include localization savings by reducing word count, simplifying sentence structure, and standardizing terminology, and editing efficiency improvements by automating checks in seven critical areas, including style, spelling, and grammar

The Astoria/Acrolinx integration includes both English and non-English content, enabling users to enter and service new markets with higher quality content in new languages faster and more efficiently.

https://www.transperfect.com ■ http://www.globallinkccms.com