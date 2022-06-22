This week we feature articles from Victor Morgante, and Stephen Marche.
Additional reading comes from Kathrin Blagec, Adriano Barbosa-Silva, Simon Ott & Matthias Samwald, Ethan Batraski, and Fabio Chiusano.
News comes from Adobe, Canto, Umbraco, and Snowflake.
Opinion / Analysis
What is a relational knowledge graph?
We recently pointed to a high-level description of relational knowledge graphs based on a presentation by Bob Muglia. Victor Morgante, a practitioner and business analyst, provides broader context and a more detailed explanation, including an illustration of “an actual schema variously morphing between a classical relational view (Entity Relationship Diagram) and a graph view (Property Graph Schema)”. (7 min).
https://towardsdatascience.com/what-is-a-relational-knowledge-graph-bb747b27ff3f
Machine sentience is overrated
LaMDA is no more conscious than a pocket calculator. …the fantasy of machine sentience has once again been allowed to dominate the artificial-intelligence conversation when much stranger and richer, and more potentially dangerous and beautiful, developments are under way.
Stephen Marche after speaking with engineers working on Google’s latest and far more powerful language model, PaLM. PaLM, can “perform reasoning” to answer a math problem only with “chain-of-thought prompting”, but the engineers don’t know how or why. (6 min).
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2022/06/google-palm-ai-artificial-consciousness/661329/
More Reading…
- Handy for AI researchers… A curated, ontology-based, large-scale knowledge graph of artificial intelligence tasks and benchmarks via Nature
- And for NLP researchers… 10 surveys about popular NLP areas via NLPlanet
- VC making the case… The new category of cloud database services emerging via Ethan Batraski
Content technology news
Adobe announces new Adobe Analytics services
Adobe Analytics delivering a single workspace for brands to unify data and insights across all media types including streaming.
https://gilbane.com/2022/06/adobe-announces-new-adobe-analytics-services/
Canto unveils Media Delivery Cloud
Enables customers to directly connect images from their Canto library to their website, e-commerce platform and other content distribution platforms.
https://gilbane.com/2022/06/canto-unveils-media-delivery-cloud/
Snowflake launches Unistore
New workload expands capabilities and delivers a modern approach to manage transactional and analytical data together in a single platform.
https://gilbane.com/2022/06/snowflake-launches-unistore/
Umbraco teams with Microsoft
Umbraco Teams with Microsoft to Extend Composable DXP-based Content Management Systems Through Azure Marketplace.
https://gilbane.com/2022/06/umbraco-teams-with-microsoft/
The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.
