Umbraco teams with Microsoft

Umbraco announced a strategic agreement with Microsoft to extend the reach of Umbraco’s flexible and open source content management system (CMS) built on Microsoft .NET and strengthen its position in the Azure Marketplace, an online store built around Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

Listed on the Azure marketplace are Umbraco Cloud and Umbraco Heartcore, the company’s headless CMS. These technologies are at the core of Umbraco’s composable digital experience platform (DXP), which lets companies integrate best-of-breed applications or tools with the CMS to design the digital experiences that fit their organization’s needs instead of deploying a monolithic suite comprised of multiple MarTech technologies all integrated into one suite purchased from one vendor. As a composable DXP, the solutions, including Umbraco Cloud, work together via APIs to flexibly deliver content and customized digital experiences to customers.

